It's fine for barristers to have a big old blue about their titles, but its not fine to tie up the parliament.

The bar is aflame, as it often is, over the vexed distinction between QCs and SCs. South Australia’s chief justice has virtually declared war on the government, and the bar is caught in the middle with its fragile ego exposed. How did we come to this fraught state of affairs?

The bar is a funny place. Attracting, depending on your point of view, the smartest or the most antisocial members of the legal profession, it remains in many ways a carefully preserved bubble of proud anachronism, separated from the grubby world of commerce and clients and unpaid bills, and by that means free to operate at the highest level of fearless independence.