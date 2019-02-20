For Wayne Swan, Australia's avoidance of a recession during the financial crisis was only the start of a long-term challenge to safeguard economic democracy, one his party must continue to face.

"In politics, timing is everything," Wayne Swan told parliament in his valedictory speech yesterday. He added, "that's also out of our control".

He was referring to the election of Labor in 2007 immediately ahead of the global financial crisis and the ensuing recession/depression across major developed economies -- one that Australia managed to avoid. Swan continues to defend Labor's response to the crisis, led by himself and Kevin Rudd -- to whom Swan has always given credit for his leadership in the crisis -- along with then-Treasury head Ken Henry and Glenn Stevens at the Reserve Bank.