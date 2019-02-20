HIGH-SPEED TRAIN
The French and the Germans are both grumpy that the EU vetoed the merger of Alstom and Siemens, intended to create a new “European champion” in rail construction. The EU is now hitting back at Franco-German plans to go around the EU’s veto.
We’ve been looking for a while at politicians making dopey tax deals with giant corporations to attract investment — but widespread opposition to Amazon’s appalling deal with New York has forced the company to abandon it. The New York Times goes behind the scenes.
