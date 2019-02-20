Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: Amazon is leaving New York, maps and legends in space, how quantum mechanics became part of life's rich pageant, and the strange currencies of millennial socialism.

(Image: Unsplash/Brett Ritchie)

HIGH-SPEED TRAIN

The French and the Germans are both grumpy that the EU vetoed the merger of Alstom and Siemens, intended to create a new “European champion” in rail construction. The EU is now hitting back at Franco-German plans to go around the EU’s veto.

We’ve been looking for a while at politicians making dopey tax deals with giant corporations to attract investment — but widespread opposition to Amazon’s appalling deal with New York has forced the company to abandon it. The New York Times goes behind the scenes.