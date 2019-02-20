Kerry Stokes as a "canary"? It's an image hard to conjure up but in keeping with that bird’s reputation as being an early warning system for coal miners in the 1800s.
Stokes' main company has issued a new warning on the value of legacy media assets such as TV networks, magazines and newspapers -- and it's something the rest of the industry will have to heed in the next 12 months.
