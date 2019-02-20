With its biggest shareholder slashing the value of its holding, the Seven West board is under a lot of pressure.

Seven West Media Chairman Kerry Stokes (Image: AAP/David Moir).

Kerry Stokes as a "canary"? It's an image hard to conjure up but in keeping with that bird’s reputation as being an early warning system for coal miners in the 1800s.

Stokes' main company has issued a new warning on the value of legacy media assets such as TV networks, magazines and newspapers -- and it's something the rest of the industry will have to heed in the next 12 months.