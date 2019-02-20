Someone has lied to the Senate's legal and constitutional affairs estimates committee this week: either the most senior police officers in the country, or Michaelia Cash.

Surely something has to give in the scandal of Michaelia Cash and the leaking of politically motivated raids on the AWU to the media. When Cash came out of hiding and finally appeared at Senate estimates last night, she in effect accused senior Australian Federal Police of misleading parliament in their evidence to the same committee on Monday.

The AFP's evidence about the affair was fairly straightforward. One, the leaking was a serious issue. In his opening statement, AFP commissioner Andrew Colvin described it as "an issue of grave concern to me when AFP operational activity is inappropriately disclosed". Two, the AFP asked Michaelia Cash and Michaelia Keenan -- the two ministers whose staff leaked news of the raids to journalists -- for witness statements. Three, they refused to provide them.