High-speed rail is a tantalising pre-election option, but does it make any sense? Crikey does the maths.

With a federal election imminent the Coalition have been running hard on fear. Boats could be on the horizon, they're saying. But how effective is fear? The lessons of the 2018 Victorian election must surely still be echoing around the Liberal party.

Former Victorian Liberal leader Matthew Guy's fear-focused election campaign eviscerated the Libs in Victoria and caused him to step down as leader. The lesson is one federal Liberals cannot ignore: what if fear is not enough?