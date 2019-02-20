Ten's poor market share last night does not bode well for the season.

(Image: Network Ten)

MAFS had a new national high last night, 1.80 million with a metro high of 1.34 million. Travel Guides, which followed the show, benefited -- 954,000 nationally. It was Nine’s night again by a mile. But those successes continue to obscure the big problems at Nine, whose evening news lost ground in Adelaide and Perth and collapsed in regional areas.

For the first time in a long time A Current Affair had more viewers nationally and in the metros than Nine News. ACA had 1.16 million nationally, Nine’s 6pm News had 1.117 million. ACA had 859,000 metro viewers, Nine’s 6pm News, 853,000. Nine News is still very strong on the East Coast, but Adelaide and Perth and the regions (especially in Queensland) are black holes.