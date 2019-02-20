In Asia, the culture of denial and silence around sexual abuse by clergy members is finally starting to break.

This week, Pope Francis has summoned key Catholics to a summit in Rome to address clerical sexual abuse, the biggest crisis the Catholic Church has faced since the Reformation 500 years ago.

While Australia has been forced to deal with the problem more comprehensively than probably any other country, largely thanks to the Julia Gillard's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, a far bigger problem appears to exist on Australia's doorstep, among Asia's hundreds of millions of Catholics.