Politicians can't keep their own data secure — and certainly not that of voters. Don't listen when they tell you to hand over your personal data because "it's safe".

The hacking of Parliament's IT system -- the second major intrusion since 2011, when the parliamentary email accounts of Julia Gillard and senior ministers were accessed -- and the fact that Australia's major political parties were also attacked, confirms the fact that whenever a politician or bureaucrat assures you that governments can hold your personal information safely, they're ignorant or lying.

They can't even protect their own information.