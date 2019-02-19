The hacking of Parliament's IT system -- the second major intrusion since 2011, when the parliamentary email accounts of Julia Gillard and senior ministers were accessed -- and the fact that Australia's major political parties were also attacked, confirms the fact that whenever a politician or bureaucrat assures you that governments can hold your personal information safely, they're ignorant or lying.
They can't even protect their own information.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.