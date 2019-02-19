New lows in the morning continue to offset Nine's recent success.

Today's Georgie Gardner, Deborah Knight and Tom Steinfort (Image: Nine Network)

How long can this drift continue? For all the continuing ratings success of MAFS, (1.63 million nationally last night, another clear win), Nine continues to bleed at breakfast. The Today show’s 168,000 metro audience yesterday was the lowest since January 3, 2005 and the 149th lowest show on record. Sunrise had 287,000, 119,000 ahead of Today.

Ten debuted Dancing With The Stars (855,000 nationally) in what it greeted as a triumph but looked more like an exhumation, not a resurrection. Seven’s MKR’s solid run ran out of steam as the national audience fell to 1.09 million. Australian Story returned to the ABC with 954,000 and a top 10 national finish. Home and Away finally appeared at 7pm for 2019 and first up averaged 1 million.