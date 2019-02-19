Attempts to regulate Facebook are growing around the world, and are getting bolder in their demands.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

A UK parliamentary committee report released yesterday brands Facebook a "digital gangster", and is the strongest of increasing global calls to regulate the internet giants. The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee report into disinformation and fake news, following the 2016 Brexit referendum, was highly critical of Facebook and its CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg for dodging questions about the company's business practices.

While the committee was sitting, The Observer broke the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed how the company had used data from 50 million Facebook profiles to target advertising based on psychological profiles during the US election.