The physical fighting and public sledging last week really overshadowed the more subtle legal problems in this Burston mess.

Australian politics had its weirdness-factor turned all the way up to 11 this past week when Pauline Hanson alleged under parliamentary privilege that a married, male senator -- who has had multiple former staff launch unfair dismissal actions -- was being investigated for sexual harassment.

The One Nation leader noted in her short parliamentary contribution on these issues that there were individuals who had been gagged by agreements signed as a part of settlement processes in order to secure compensation.