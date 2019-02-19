Good morning, early birds. Border Force has apologised for the case of "human error" which lead to refugee Hakeem al-Araibi being detained in Thailand, and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says he had "no idea" a travel company paid for his holiday flights after winning tender from the federal government. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Hakeem al-Araibi (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

MEA CULPA

Head of Australian Border Force Michael Outram has apologised for an individual officer who forgot to send an email alerting authorities to footballer Hakeem al-Araibi’s refugee status before his almost three-month detention in Thailand.

According to The Age, Outram told Senate estimates yesterday that an officer failed to send “true match notification advice” that would have alerted AFP to al-Araibi’s visa status, of which both the the AFP and Australian Interpol were unaware until al-Araibi’s detention. This information would have stopped Interpol from issuing a “red notice” over al-Araibi at the request of Bahrain.

CORMANN OH MAN

A travel booking service controlled by Liberal Party Treasurer Andrew Burnes, Helloworld, reportedly paid for Finance Minister Mathias Cormann’s flights for a family holiday to Singapore only weeks after winning a $1 billion Finance Department tender.

Following an investigation by The Sydney Morning Herald, Cormann has said he had “no idea” the company booked his January 2018 flights, which cost $2780, under a “staff and family travel” account, nor that his credit card had not been charged. Burnes has described the flights as “absolutely an internal administrative oversight”. Cormann has additionally argued that he had no influence over Finance’s tender process that led to Helloworld being recontracted by the Australian government.

PALADIN WATCH

Under-siege security contractor Paladin follows a heated day of Senate estimates with reports that the company operates a secret Canberra office and that it pipped multinational giant Toll Holdings to the controversial $423 million Manus Island security contracts.

New reports from The Australian Financial Review show Paladin is operating out of an unmarked Kingston office space ($) — separate to the reportedly phoneless Barton space it registered with regulators just last week. The news comes after Home Affairs Secretary Mike Pezzullo defended the Manus Island contracts as rushed due to Papua New Guinea allegedly reneging on previous signals to provide service, while the PNG government has since distanced itself from service provision.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

If you read down the column it was transparently apparent it was from the department and drew on, in part, advice from ASIO. Mike Pezzullo

The Home Affairs Secretary corrects ASIO for complaining that The Australian’s front page story, “Phelps bill a security risk: ASIO” could in some way be read as ASIO believing Kerryn Phelps’ bill to be a security risk.

