Bluey is now the most popular show in ABC iView history. So why do industry insiders say children’s content creators are fighting over the scraps?

The most watched series in the history of ABC iView is Bluey -- a new Aussie kids' show focusing on a family of blue heelers. Since its debut in October 2018, Bluey has generated 21.3 million views (and counting). The show was also 2018's number one Australian children’s series on broadcast television, with an average audience of 341,000 (metropolitan and regional).

The closest rival is Peppa Pig, which has a similar draw but hundreds of episodes and a longer lifespan; Bluey has just 26 episodes to date. It’s still a pup in the television landscape. So, where is this enormous success coming from? And is it indicative of a larger boom in Australian kids' content?