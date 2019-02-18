Shoppers feeling outraged and translating that into concrete actions are two very different things.

The investigation into Australian Leisure and Hospitality (ALH) pokies venues returned yet more damaging details last week. On top of the fact that staff used customers' personal information to encourage continued gambling, new whistleblower information alleges they also illegally gave free drinks to pokies players to keep them gambling longer, and were instructed on how to cover up the practice.

So will this scandal ripple back on ALH's majority owners Woolworths, and undermine their supermarket brand and “fresh food people” promise? I doubt it. It hasn't so far.