Scott Morrison's adulation for mining bordered on melodrama last week. Of course, it's not exactly out of character.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

According to Scott Morrison, we have a lot to thank the mining sector for.

In a speech at the Minerals Council of Australia dinner at Parliament House last week, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his deep commitment to the industry, and railed against the “noisy, shouty voices” that wanted to shut it down: