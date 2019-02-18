While giving testimony on 2017's AWU raid scandal, Cash seemed to have one brief: 'don't give them a headline'.

Crikey has previously noted the absurdity that results when the two of the most bizarre forms of communication, politics and judicial proceedings, crash into one another. In this regard, Minister for Small and Family Business Michaelia Cash's trip to the Federal Court on Friday was no different.

It was from then-employment minister Cash's office that emerged one of the Turnbull government's classic "half-smart" ideas. In October 2017, the Australian Federal Police raided the Australian Workers Union offices. This followed a letter from Cash's office which called the nominally independent Registered Organisations Commission's (ROC) attention to alleged impropriety over donations to GetUp during Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's time as AWU Secretary (which had been a decade earlier). The raid took place in the full glare of the waiting media, who had been tipped off by a member of Cash's office.