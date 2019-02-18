Crikey speaks to veteran Filipino journalist and activist Inday Espina-Varona about Maria Ressa, Rappler, and the increasing dangers of reporting the news.

CEO and Executive Editor of Rappler Maria Ressa posts bail on her cyber libel case (Image: EPA/Alecs Ongcal)

On February 13, the CEO of Philippine news website Rappler, Maria Ressa, was arrested and charged with cyber libel crimes for a 2012 story that was published four months before the law she is said to have breached was enacted.

It was the latest attempt by the country’s government to silence the seven-year-old publication. Rappler has has been at the forefront of reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign of extra-judicial killing of drug dealers and users -- a campaign that has led to the deaths of more than 10,000 people in less than three years.