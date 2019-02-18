MAFS' and Nine’s night with 1.70 million. The grand final of I’m A Celebrity on Ten had 1.24 million, up nicely from 2018. Ten was pipped in total people by the ABC but returned the favour in the main channels, narrowly.
Seven fell short with the afternoon final of the BBL. The Cry on the ABC had 687,000 nationally. Sunday Night returned on Seven, and 703,000 people nationally noticed. 60 Minutes, 931,000 last night, was down sharply from 1.27 million a week ago.
