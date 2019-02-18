Two ministers refused to properly cooperate with an Australian Federal Police investigation, with indications that evidence was destroyed in the case. Where's the media outrage?

In ordinary times, in any democracy worth its name, the AWU scandal involving Michaelia Cash, Michael Keenan, their former staff and the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, would dominate politics, especially after the details that emerged at this morning's estimates hearings before the Legal and Constitutional Affairs committee.

With Michaelia Cash -- who is supposed to represent the Home Affairs portfolio -- inexplicably missing and replaced with Linda Reynolds, the Australian Federal Police revealed more details about their investigation of the leaking of pending raids in 2017, relating to an investigation of AWU donations to GetUp more than a decade ago.