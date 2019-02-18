It's time to find new ways for advertising to support the discovery of independent news.

Just as Mad Men documented the historic shift in advertising from print to television, more prosaic figures released by ACMA late on Friday show the speed and scale of another change: discovery is trumping distribution.

The report tracks the flow of dollars from media to digital platforms, revealing that online has broken through to most (that is, more than half) ad dollars. But the surface shift reflects deeper changes in the way we consume advertising and how it connects with news content.