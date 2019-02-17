Welcome to For Your Information. Today, Helen's presentation about PowerPoint.

Contrary to popular depiction, PowerPoint slides do not bring together colleagues of diverse backgrounds for a team-building laugh. (Image: Unsplash/rawpixel)

OFFICIAL DEFINITION

PowerPoint is the world’s most-fancied presentation software. This Microsoft property is most commonly known as a visual asset for live speakers and audiences.

RAZER DEFINITON

PowerPoint is a weapon of mass distraction. It is not, as is widely supposed, an instrument informed by human qualities nor one designed for their enhancement. It’s a one-size-fits-few device that appears to encourage presenters to pop cartoons of angry cats in their presentations and then not bother to explain them.