Last week two music festivals in NSW shut their doors, the latest casualties of new drug policing measures by the Liberal government.
Mountain Sounds and Psyfari, which had run for six and 10 years respectively, were cancelled over concerns about surging security costs, and claims of government meddling. Organisers argue this is further evidence of Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s disdain for young Australians.
