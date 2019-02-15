There are a lot of unanswered questions about the Ramsay Centre's curriculum. Chief among them: why does it expunge Jewish heritage in the formation of Western culture?

Prominent Ramsay Centre backer Tony Abbott.

Staff from the Ramsay Foundation will have de facto veto power over the appointment of academic staff to the new Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation to the University of Wollongong.

That’s the only reasonable interpretation of the documents released this week detailing the arrangements between the university and the foundation, negotiations for which were conducted in secret throughout the latter half of last year.