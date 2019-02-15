History has taught us that churches have been able to move dramatically on social issues. Eradicating gay conversion therapy will take pressure and a lot of faith.

The Andrews’ government announcement that "gay conversion therapy" would be banned was broadly welcomed. There was one big caveat: "It isn’t as simple as ‘ban, ban, ban'."

Those are the words of Anthony Venn-Brown, an ex-preacher and advocate for survivors of gay conversion therapy. He told the Herald Sun that church leaders and religious communities have “much more to learn about sexuality” and that the “real enemy is ignorance".