A few more viewers prove Changing Rooms has some spark in it yet.

(Image: Network Ten)

Changing Rooms improved, sort of -- 412,000 last night compared to 304,000 on Wednesday -- for Ten, but Goggle Box Australia lost over 200,000 viewers. Nine’s Today went backwards yet again. Nine’s 6pm news fell short of Seven by well over a quarter of a million people. That margin helped Seven win the night, despite an underwhelming BBL first Semi-Final.

Ten’s The Project saw another weak night, especially in the metros where 10 News had 334,000 viewers -- itself very low -- to The Project's with 323,000. That’s three nights in a row this week that The Project’s metro audience has been lower than the 5pm news.