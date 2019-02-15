Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: anarcho-capitalists bring a copy of Ayn Rand to a gunfight, the European fight over energy and the future of music — compulsory Marshmello.

WHITE NOISE

The Europeans are now worried about allowing any personal information near China, whether Huawei is involved or not. It’s always amusing hearing western governments complain about Chinese mass surveillance given the constant visual surveillance they place their own citizens under (and wait til the Europeans hear about how Australia forces companies to spy on people).

I’m not sure whether this belongs in a section on digital dystopia because I have no idea who this person is, but recently the multiplayer online game Fortnite suspended all of its games and forced every single person logged in to watch a ten-minute virtual performance by one “Marshmello”, with which players could interact, including with specially purchased virtual paraphernalia. The kids of today, huh? Except, it generated $30 million in revenue.