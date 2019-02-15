Once again, the Closing The Gap report reveals we're failing to reduce differences between Indigenous and non-Indigenous health and educational outcomes. At least now governments are committed to working in partnership with Indigenous people.

Another prime minister, another Closing The Gap report, another acknowledgement of failure. This time it was Scott Morrison, the fifth prime minister since Kevin Rudd established annual reports to parliament on progress against the original (and later, added-to) Closing The Gap indicators.

In truth, it's hard to be critical of any of them. All brought commitment, decency and a desire for effective change to the task of eliminating, or at least significantly reducing, key differences in outcomes for Indigenous Australians compared to non-Indigenous Australians. Morrison is no different. Go and read the excellent speech he made in delivering the report -- it's heartfelt and self-effacing and appropriately dismayed by failure and hopeful of progress.