As column space shrinks, art journals close and writer fees go down, many are wondering what we will lose if arts journalism disappears.

Sydney Dance Company (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

If you've flipped through any of Australia's major newspapers recently, chances are you've only seen a handful of arts reviews or in-depth journalism about the arts.

In recent years the number of arts journalists, the number of news pages, the number of dedicated publications, and the rates freelancers get paid for arts journalism and reviews have steadily been decreasing. In 2018, experimental arts magazine RealTime stopped regular publishing, classical music and arts magazine Limelight went into liquidation last year, and specialist arts and entertainment journalists have been among those made redundant from both News Corp and Fairfax in recent years. Just last week, The Sunday Age's columnist Craig Mathieson announced his column on Melbourne screen culture was ending.