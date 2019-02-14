Australia's 'most progressive state' has a lot to answer for.

A protester at yesterday's Apology anniversary rally in Sydney (Image: Dan Himbrechts)

Yesterday was the anniversary of Kevin Rudd's apology to the Stolen Generations yet, more than a decade on, survivors in Victoria are still waiting for an offer of redress from the only state yet to pay compensation.

Most recently, former Greens member for Northcote Lidia Thorpe called for a state compensation scheme, which then-minister for Aboriginal Affairs Natalie Hutchins side-stepped, instead pledging support for a national compensation scheme which is likely to never eventuate. So, what exactly is going on and how long will survivors need to wait?