Tip of the sombrero. After months of culture warring, the University of Wollongong released details of Australia's first Ramsay Centre-sponsored degree in Western Civilisation. Select students who display the required (and of course, undefined) "Ramsay Attributes" will be given $27,000 per year for the privilege of studying a glorified high school English course.
