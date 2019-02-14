The University of Wollongong's Ramsay Centre degree has a novel approach to cultural appropriation.

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

Tip of the sombrero. After months of culture warring, the University of Wollongong released details of Australia's first Ramsay Centre-sponsored degree in Western Civilisation. Select students who display the required (and of course, undefined) "Ramsay Attributes" will be given $27,000 per year for the privilege of studying a glorified high school English course.