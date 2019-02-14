This parliament has reached a new low in the standards of its politics. But, these days, finding a new low is the norm.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Call it the barrel-bottom effect. Each time you think politics has hit a new nadir that represents some sort of limit on how bad things can get, someone or something smashes through and creates an all-new bottom.

The government's hysterical reaction to the tweaking of the medivac procedures for ill asylum seekers was the initial nadir yesterday. That featured blatant lying by senior ministers, the dismissal of crucial details (like the fact that it won't apply to new asylum seekers as "Canberra bubble nuance") by the man notionally leading the country, the theatrical reopening of the Christmas Island detention centre in a sort of prime ministerial video invitation to people smugglers to start up again, and the circulation of ridiculous talking points like "the beast is stirring" to gullible journalists.