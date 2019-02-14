Australian asylum policy has been a 20-year fight to the bottom. Is there finally a turning point in sight?

Ged Kearney and Kerryn Phelps after the House of Reps vote on medivac (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The sheer number of lies and instances of fear mongering over the medical evacuation bill is stunning compared to how relatively little the legislation actually does, but it does point to where our immigration system stands to go from here.

We had Peter Dutton claiming Richard Di Natale and Bob Brown could bring people over (false); Tony Abbott claiming there’s already ample medical care available (wrong, tragically); Christopher Pyne claiming the bill would see all detainees transferred on medical grounds (an almost-confession to what years of detention does to people); and Mathias Cormann claiming that “rapists, murderers and paedophiles will still get a free pass into this country” (horrific and wrong).