The mounting scandal over the Department of Home Affairs' secret tender deal with the mysterious Paladin company is only the latest example that something is deeply wrong inside the vast Home Affairs portfolio. Its history in recent years is of an agency that has been proven serially incompetent and which has refused to accept well-founded criticisms of its performance.
In the absence of a government willing to try to fix the systemic problems within Home Affairs, only a royal commission can cut through the wall of lies and bureaucratic obfuscation.
