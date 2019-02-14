Ten's latest outing proved to be the first big bust of the year.

(Image: Network Ten)

Gee that was quick. Only four nights into the first week of official ratings for 2019 and Ten has kindly donated the first prime time flop of the ratings year to viewers.

It was Changing Rooms from 7.30pm. A weak half hour program best suited to a minor channel like 10 Peach, which was blown out to 90 excruciating minutes. Viewers responded accordingly, with the program only attracting 304,000 national viewers (204,000 in the metros and just 100,000 in the regions). Desperate Ten can’t keep it in the schedule. That's a million dollars or more gone in 90 minutes.