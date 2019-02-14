A small Tasmanian community newspaper is relaunching after News Corp sold it to a public relations agency last year, and it's not a unique case.

This week, a small local newspaper serving Tasmania's Derwent Valley will publish its first edition under its new owner. The Derwent Valley Gazette, previously owned by News Corp, has been printed for the people living in and around New Norfolk since 1953 and was a member of the Australian Press Council.

Its new owner, though, isn't another news company, but one of Tasmania's most influential public relations firms, Font PR, which has been under scrutiny since it last year added two longtime Liberal staffers to its payroll as partners.