Podcasts aren't easy or cheap to make, but they are free to listen to. Why are so many subscriber-focused outlets jumping on board?

It's two years since The New York Times launched The Daily, its phenomenally successful daily news podcast. Since the experiment in news narrative podcasting proved itself, there are few news outlets around the world that haven't tried their own. In Australia alone, Nine's newspapers host one called Please Explain, News Corp's news.com.au has From the Newsroom and the ABC produces The Signal, which is closely modelled on The Daily's format.

Many of those producing free podcasts have their written content behind online paywalls. University of Wollongong journalism associate professor Dr Siobhan McHugh, who is an expert in audio and podcasts, told Crikey there were a few reasons that news outlets saw this content as worth the investment.