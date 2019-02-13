There'd be no "feverish, rushed law-making" to implement Kenneth Hayne's banking royal commission recommendations, and no additional parliamentary sittings before the election to allow passage of bills to give effect to them, the government declared last week.
Not even on dead-simple recommendations that could be done in a day, like restoring annual opt-in for adviser fees, or abolishing grandfathered commissions.
