Hakeem did not walk into Melbourne's international terminal alone yesterday, and it wasn't just Craig Foster by his side.

Craig Foster accompanies Hakeem Al-Araibi as he lands in Melbourne (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

"You'll Never Walk Alone" was written in 1945, for Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel; it was a solid, second-tier standard covered by Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, Judy Garland and others by the time Merseyside group Gerry and the Pacemakers put out their version in October 1963.

The Pacemakers substituted the operatics of previous versions of the song for thin Merseybeat guitars, stately piano and Gerry Marsden's reedy, accented voice; and in that frailty, the song gained a new power. It is the very point where bitter meets sweet -- mournful but optimistic, a statement of implicit solidarity.