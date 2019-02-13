Seven News didn't just beat out Nine in the regions last night; the metros took a hiding too.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

While Nine’s 6pm News was again very weak in the regions against Seven News, it was also noticeably weaker in the metros, especially Sydney and Melbourne. Nationally, Seven News won the 6-6.30pm slot by 390,000 viewers and the 6.30-7pm slot by 329,000.

In regional markets last night Seven News beat Nine News across the hour by more than 230,000 viewers. That is a hiding. While the metro figures bounce around day to day, Seven News has had a regular huge lead over Nine News in the regions that seems to be edging higher some nights. It is in fact mirroring the breakfast performance where Seven’s Sunrise is currently giving Today a hiding. Yesterday morning Today had 296,000 nationally and 200,000 in the metros. Sunrise had 471,000 nationally and 285,000 in the metros.