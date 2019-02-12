The campaign against Labor's dividend credit reform could still bite, but it's yet to have an impact on the right voters.

You could feel the disappointment at The Australian yesterday, when it was forced to report that the scare campaign against Labor's proposal to end the franking credit refund rort had failed to register with voters, with opposition to Labor's proposal falling four points to 48%.

The fall is not much bigger than the poll's margin of error, so let's just say there's been no shift in voter sentiment on the issue either way. That will disappoint both The Australian and The Australian Financial Review, which have been running aggressive campaigns against Labor's policy. Of course, both newspapers are normally to be found savaging taxpayer largesse to the undeserving, but retirees, especially well-off retirees, make up much of the readership of both, so their campaigns are entirely understandable.