Huang Xiangmo, a Chinese property developer with ties to the ruling Communist Party, poured millions into the coffers of Australia’s major parties and built deep connections with high profile politicians since his arrival in Australia in 2011.
But Australia quickly soured on Huang after several reports about his role as an influence-peddler for Beijing put him on ASIO’s radar. Recently, his application for citizenship was rejected and permanent residency cancelled over fears he was amenable to carrying out acts of foreign interference. He's now stranded out of the country.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.