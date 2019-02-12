A wealthy Chinese developer with deep links to both sides of Australian politics wants his money back after being kicked out of the country. What happened?

Bill Shorten holds a photograph of Julie Bishop and Chinese businessman Huang Xiangmo (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Huang Xiangmo, a Chinese property developer with ties to the ruling Communist Party, poured millions into the coffers of Australia’s major parties and built deep connections with high profile politicians since his arrival in Australia in 2011.

But Australia quickly soured on Huang after several reports about his role as an influence-peddler for Beijing put him on ASIO’s radar. Recently, his application for citizenship was rejected and permanent residency cancelled over fears he was amenable to carrying out acts of foreign interference. He's now stranded out of the country.