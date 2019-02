Hakeem Al-Araibi is safe, but the episode gives little assurance to other refugees who want to travel safely outside of Australia.

Hakeem Al-Araibi being escorted from a courthouse in Bangkok (Image: AP/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Hakeem Al-Araibi, the 25-year-old soccer player from Mebourne’s Pascoe Vale team will arrive home to Melbourne just after 1pm today.

Since his release from a Bangkok prison was announced around 7pm Monday, there has been an enormous sense of relief for his wife and family and from activists involved in lobbying for his release.