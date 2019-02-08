It seems Dutton knows there's limited time left to display his unparalleled arsehattery on a big stage, and he's going to make the absolute most of it.

As we pointed out when he took home his third crown in Crikey's Annual Arsehat of the Year awards, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is on another level; the Serena Williams of blights upon Australian public life.

It's telling that the government's announcements about getting children off the island prison on Nauru -- economical with the truth as they are -- barely feature Dutton, and have been outsourced initially to Australia's high commissioner in London (and Dutton bête noire) George Brandis and Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Dutton deals only in attack, denigration and fear. Positive announcements have to be kept away from him.