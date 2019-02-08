DFAT made a deft diplomatic move in the debate around Thailand's detention of Hakeem al-Araibi, saving Thailand some face and allowing Australia some wriggle room.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

In 2018, Australian divers and doctors helped save a team of young Thai soccer players and their coach from certain death. Now Thailand's Prime Minister will not -- at least not yet -- make a simple intervention to help Bahraini refugee Hakeem al-Araibi from certain torture and mistreatment.

The fact that Scott Morrison has not raised this publicly, even as part of his belated campaign for al-Araibi's release, is unbelievable enough. Falling flat too were his complaints that al-Araibi was shackled for a court appearance (a standard practice in Thailand) which, as expected, returned al-Araibi to detention as the court prepared to deal with a formal extradition request from Bahrain.