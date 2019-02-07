"You don't give the bully the attention. We’ll focus on what we know is real."

The 2018 School Strike 4 Climate protest (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

For many reasons, January brought the reality of climate change crashing down on Australians: there was the record-breaking mean temperature, the horror of the Murray-Darling fish kills, and the Tasmanian bushfires to name just a few.

But while Scott Morrison couldn’t even say the word when visiting the devastated Huon Valley, the group of students he once told to effectively shut up and sit down have been busy turning 2019 into the climate change election.