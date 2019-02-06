Solving the problem of a common resource the Murray Darling Basin is not a new one. What can we learn from the rest of the world?

Fish are dying and South Australia is furious as Australia's river management systems fail us yet again. How do we figure out how to manage the Murray Darling Basin?

There are three main schools of thought. One is market forces -- let water be traded like a commodity. The second is to use the force of the law: ban cotton farming, some say; ban water trading, say others.