The Liberals are having trouble saying sorry about the banking royal commission. We're happy to help out.

(Image: Flickr/Beata Kontos)

The government is having a difficult time saying sorry for its failure to call a banking royal commission, given the extraordinary revelations of the last 12 months. So Crikey is willing to help them draft a proper apology that would get the party on the right side of consumers at last.

We apologise for failing to call a financial services royal commission until late 2017 -- to the victims of banks, to all Australians, and also to our National Party partners, who for once were on the side of the angels in knowing just what bastards the banks were. In particular, we apologise to John Williams, who for many years did the Lord's work in going after the big banks from the Senate and called for a judicial inquiry long before it was popular.