The Big Four accounting firms have emerged as our dominant political donors at a time when we need to regulate them most.

The big global accounting firms -- the architects of multinational tax evasion and systemic conflicts of interest in financial transparency -- cemented their place as Australia's major political donors in 2017-18, an analysis of the Australian Electoral Commission's political donations data shows.

The Big Four -- who reap billions of dollars from taxpayers via government contracts -- now rival the once unchallenged mega-donor, the financial services sector, in the size of their largesse to the major political parties. In 2017-18, they combined to give just over $900,000 to Labor and the Coalition, up from $830,000 in 2016-17 -- a remarkable increase given there was no federal, Victorian or NSW election during the year. In 2015-16, ahead of the federal election called by Malcolm Turnbull, they only gave around $690,000.