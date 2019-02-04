It goes without saying that the crossbenchers are hugely important for next week's vote on medical evacuations. But where do they stand?

Kerryn Phelps, Julia Banks, Rebekha Sharkie and Cathy McGowan during question time (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch/Crikey)

Scott Morrison's ongoing attempts to take some of the sting out of the asylum seeker debate continue. While quibbling over the details, the Prime Minister has conceded a key demand in Kerryn Phelps’ Migration Amendment (Urgent Medical Treatment) Bill, which would allow an independent panel of doctors to review Home Affairs’ decisions over asylum seeker medivacs.

This shows the government is seriously considering the prospect of a potentially historic loss in parliament next week; a loss that could trigger a vote of no-confidence and a snap election. It goes without saying that the crossbenchers' decisions could be hugely consequential. But where exactly do they stand?